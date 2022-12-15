Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the November 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Wilhelmina International Stock Performance
WHLM stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.57. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $5.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
