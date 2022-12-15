Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the November 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

WHLM stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.57. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $5.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Rating)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.