Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Major Shareholder Fund L.P. Forager Purchases 83,100 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager bought 83,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,331,262.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,461,681 shares in the company, valued at $23,416,129.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $221.36 million, a P/E ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WLDN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

Willdan Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Willdan Group by 85.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 474,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after buying an additional 218,270 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Willdan Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 536,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after buying an additional 155,398 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Willdan Group by 57.7% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 325,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 119,160 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Willdan Group by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 87,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Willdan Group by 330.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 53,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

