Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Major Shareholder Fund L.P. Forager Purchases 83,100 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager bought 83,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,331,262.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,461,681 shares in the company, valued at $23,416,129.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Willdan Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ WLDN opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $221.36 million, a P/E ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WLDN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Institutional Trading of Willdan Group
Willdan Group Company Profile
Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.