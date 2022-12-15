William Fred Fleming, Jr. Sells 1,505 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $78,455.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,424.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCOR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.88. 522,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $83.70. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,174,000 after buying an additional 1,186,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 364.5% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

