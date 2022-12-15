Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Lowered to $109.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $123.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.06.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $116.25 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.66.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,406,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 33.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 50.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Get Rating

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

