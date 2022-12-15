Winnebago Industries (WGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.03. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $57.11 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,374,000 after acquiring an additional 51,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,833,000 after acquiring an additional 116,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 16.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,981,000 after purchasing an additional 56,779 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

