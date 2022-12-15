Winning Points Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Winning Points Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,620,000 after buying an additional 5,358,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,417 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,503 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883,722 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM opened at $177.46 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $227.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

