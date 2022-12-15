WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Trading 0.2% Higher

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.57. 2,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 13,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $594,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,168,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 38,925 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 876,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,951,000 after acquiring an additional 79,534 shares during the period.

