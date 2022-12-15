WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Shares Down 0.3%

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.82 and last traded at $59.17. 64,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 73,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.32.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.62.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 42.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after buying an additional 140,043 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 459,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 26.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after acquiring an additional 90,389 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 303,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 28.8% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 261,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 58,426 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

