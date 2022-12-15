WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Cut to $102.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.63% from the company’s previous close.

WNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $81.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $91.48.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. WNS had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $289.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.78 million. Analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in WNS by 46.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 245,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

