Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Short Interest Up 27.3% in November

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,620,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the November 15th total of 9,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of Wolfspeed stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.22. 1,604,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,172. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.91. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.58.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,646.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 774.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WOLF. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.28.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.