Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,595 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 581.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $67.83 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.32.

