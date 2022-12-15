Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 75,937 Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000. Global X MLP ETF makes up about 2.2% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,029,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,951,000 after buying an additional 209,396 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,714,000 after purchasing an additional 48,087 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 613,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after purchasing an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,074,000 after purchasing an additional 40,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 474,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares in the last quarter.
Global X MLP ETF Price Performance
MLPA opened at $41.22 on Thursday. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $44.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average is $40.95.
