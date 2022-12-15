Worth Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 727,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 584,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 300,251 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 100,467 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1,025.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 267,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 243,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFXF opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $21.98.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.