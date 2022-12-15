Worth Asset Management LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Worth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.91. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $40.33.

