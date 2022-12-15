Worth Asset Management LLC Increases Position in HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH)

Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH – Get Rating) by 172.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCM Defender 500 Index ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of HCM Defender 500 Index ETF by 82.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

HCM Defender 500 Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LGH opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61. HCM Defender 500 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.

