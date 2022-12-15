Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 10,035 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,035 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 1.5% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RHS opened at $175.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $153.20 and a 12 month high of $182.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

