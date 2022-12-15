Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Worth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Textron by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Textron by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,431,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,405,000 after acquiring an additional 28,317 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXT stock opened at $72.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average is $64.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $79.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.07%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXT. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

