Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 31,517 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Worth Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,517 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

KRBN stock opened at $46.89 on Thursday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.98.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.