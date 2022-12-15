Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 670 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Worth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $576,000. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 73.2% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.34. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $42.91.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

