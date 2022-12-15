Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 858 Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 166.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COMB opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.66. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $35.66.

