WOW-token (WOW) Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.91

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $439.18 million and $0.91 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0439 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.49 or 0.01519770 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012210 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00026174 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000538 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00031891 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.49 or 0.01736511 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001295 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04390082 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.