Wrapped Everscale Market Capitalization Tops $60.76 Million (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 15th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $60.76 million and $37,743.63 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Everscale alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $883.97 or 0.05041234 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00502515 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,220.86 or 0.29774263 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,070,655,581 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,714,465,991 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,070,628,011 with 1,714,438,430 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03517117 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $29,414.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Everscale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Everscale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.