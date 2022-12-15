Wrapped TRON Price Hits $0.0556 on Top Exchanges (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $5.65 billion and approximately $1.79 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped TRON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $891.93 or 0.05044278 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00498296 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,220.49 or 0.29524280 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05599064 USD and is up 2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,844,593.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.