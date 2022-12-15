Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Upgraded at Barclays

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE WH opened at $71.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.32. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $93.86.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.15 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 32.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,910. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Stories

