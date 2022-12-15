Xensor (XSR) Price Tops $0.0001

Xensor (XSR) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. Xensor has a total market cap of $356,477.83 and approximately $10,364.48 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xensor token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Xensor has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $900.14 or 0.05170406 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00500041 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,158.02 or 0.29627685 BTC.

Xensor Token Profile

Xensor’s genesis date was February 15th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,641,311,279 tokens. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xensor’s official website is xensor.cc. The official message board for Xensor is medium.com/@xensor.iot.

Buying and Selling Xensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services."

