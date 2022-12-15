Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Update

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance

NYSE:XIN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.20. 9,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,090. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $12.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.