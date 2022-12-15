Xpediator (LON:XPD) Trading Up 4.6%

Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 28.50 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.35). Approximately 139,405 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 92,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.25 ($0.33).

Xpediator Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.50.

About Xpediator

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe. It operates through three divisions: Freight Forwarding, Transport Support Services, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding services by road, ocean, sea, and air; 3PL services, warehousing, pick and pack services, e-commerce solutions, and distribution and return management services; and custom clearance services for import and export shipments.

