XSGD (XSGD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.26 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. One XSGD token can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00003030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $37.26 million and approximately $458,770.55 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About XSGD

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,031,090 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars.

