Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.70

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.70 and traded as high as C$7.78. Yamana Gold shares last traded at C$7.60, with a volume of 1,440,911 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YRI shares. Cormark lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$6.80 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.10 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$68.97.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of C$7.09 billion and a PE ratio of 20.54.

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$551.16 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

