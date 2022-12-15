Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $612.98

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 612.98 ($7.52) and traded as high as GBX 627 ($7.69). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 627 ($7.69), with a volume of 10,093 shares changing hands.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £374.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,163.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 613.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 674.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

(Get Rating)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.