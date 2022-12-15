Zcash 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.39 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $743.45 million and $1.39 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $46.69 or 0.00267602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00085156 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00058693 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002904 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,923,644 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.