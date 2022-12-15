Zcash (ZEC) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $47.19 or 0.00266290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $751.20 million and $38.88 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcash has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00083786 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00057629 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002904 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,918,831 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

