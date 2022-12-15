Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,737 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for 2.8% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of Zebra Technologies worth $15,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 17,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $11,097,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,401.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA stock traded down $8.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.44. 2,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,416. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $609.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.14.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

