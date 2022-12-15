Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $1.44

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.36. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 8,003 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CLSA started coverage on Zhihu in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
Zhihu Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Zhihu
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
Featured Articles
