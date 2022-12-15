Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $1.44

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.36. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 8,003 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CLSA started coverage on Zhihu in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Zhihu Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zhihu

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZH. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Zhihu by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

