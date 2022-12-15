Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $1.44

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.36. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 8,003 shares.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZH shares. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
Zhihu Trading Down 6.6 %
The company has a market cap of $876.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34.
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
