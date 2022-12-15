Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $1.44

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.36. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 8,003 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZH shares. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

The company has a market cap of $876.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zhihu by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 734,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zhihu by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

