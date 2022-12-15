Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Short Interest Up 23.5% in November

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the November 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.1 %

ZBH stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,631. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day moving average of $111.47. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 97.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.79.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

