Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an underweight rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.79.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $128.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.47.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

