11,874 Shares in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Bought by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. Ford Financial Group LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA QUS opened at $112.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.01. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $131.51.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.