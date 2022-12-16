130,894 Shares in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Bought by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 130,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 8,544.0% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

NYSE:PCT opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.76.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

