14,019 Shares in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Acquired by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 120,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,641 shares during the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 667.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,691 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,849,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $562,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

