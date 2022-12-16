1,453 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,453 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,875,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,725,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Barclays dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.92.

LULU stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $324.70. 12,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,850. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

