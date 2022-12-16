1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Short Interest Update

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

1st Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FISB stock remained flat at $10.90 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. 1st Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders.

