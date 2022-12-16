2,765 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $173.79. The company had a trading volume of 368,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,466,199. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.20 and its 200 day moving average is $179.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

