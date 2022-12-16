30,692 Shares in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Purchased by jvl associates llc

jvl associates llc acquired a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Toast comprises 0.3% of jvl associates llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 37.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 42.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 172,738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Toast by 115.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Toast by 2,021.6% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 197,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 188,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Toast by 153.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 33,705 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $631,717.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 11,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $194,339.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,471.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $631,717.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,241,748 shares of company stock valued at $150,031,781. 20.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toast Trading Down 0.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Toast stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,300. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.71. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOST. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toast to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

