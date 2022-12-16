41,696 Shares in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Bought by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $688,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. Skaana Management L.P. acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,760,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the second quarter worth $7,380,000. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASCB remained flat at $10.15 during midday trading on Friday. 100,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,414. A SPAC II Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07.

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

