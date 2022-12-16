4,825 Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Purchased by Community Capital Management LLC

Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Assurant during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Assurant during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.33. 4,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,258. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.64. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $194.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.11%.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.