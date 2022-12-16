4,840 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Purchased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1,003.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USXF stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 87,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,619. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $39.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

