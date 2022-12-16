520 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchased by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $1,577,216,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ASML by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ASML by 3.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 901,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,411 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 50.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after purchasing an additional 270,023 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $586.34 on Friday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $817.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $524.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.53. The company has a market cap of $240.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ASML Announces Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($770.53) to €745.00 ($784.21) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($684.21) to €700.00 ($736.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($547.37) to €680.00 ($715.79) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

