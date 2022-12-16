6,727 Shares in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Acquired by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $35.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49.

