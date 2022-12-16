774 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.19.

NYSE:LLY opened at $357.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.62. The firm has a market cap of $339.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

